Matt Evans and Dan Koster agree new Cornish Pirates contracts

Matt Evans has played at the last two World Cups for Canada

Cornish Pirates have agreed new one-year deals with Canada international full-back Matt Evans and New Zealand-born back Dan Koster.

Evans, 30, returned to action earlier this year after more than a year out with a serious knee injury.

Since joining after the 2011 World Cup, Evans has gone on to play 105 games for the club, scoring 57 tries.

Koster, 26, joined the Penzance-based Championship side last summer, having previously played in Canterbury.

"Dan has shown real progress as the season has gone on and in the latter half has cemented a place," said Pirates coach Gavin Cattle.

"His physicality in defence has been noted and he's really hit form, so we expect big things from him next season.

"Regarding Matt, he has done extremely well after recovering from such a serious injury, showing just what character he's about.

"He has also of course been such a big part of the Pirates and our culture during his time here, so it's great to have him on board as we look to move forward."