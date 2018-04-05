BBC Sport - When you host a BBC podcast at your mum and dad’s house…
Rugby Union Weekly - at my parents' home
Ugo Monye and Chris Jones had the idea of taking their Rugby Union Weekly podcast into the homes of listeners and calling it a “world tour”. What followed was an invitation from Kathryn and Charlie, who then hosted “the pod” at their parents’ house.
Their mum even made a cake!
Rugby Union Weekly brings you special guests and cover the biggest issues in the game, all from their mate Patrick's living room. You can listen and subscribe here.
