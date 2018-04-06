Women's Sevens World Series: Wales knocked out in qualifiers

Jasmin Joyce is tackled
Jasmin Joyce played for Great Britain in the Sevens at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Wales have failed in their bid to reach the Women's Sevens World Series after being knocked out of a 12-team qualifying tournament in Hong Kong.

They were beaten 26-0 by South Africa in the quarter-finals on day two.

Wales began their campaign by beating Poland 19-17 and Argentina 47-5 on Thursday before losing 12-5 to Belgium to finish second in Pool C.

The knock-out games end in a final, with only the tournament winners qualifying for the next World Series.

Wales will now go on to compete at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast, from 13-15 April.

