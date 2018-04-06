Women's Sevens World Series: Wales knocked out in qualifiers
Wales have failed in their bid to reach the Women's Sevens World Series after being knocked out of a 12-team qualifying tournament in Hong Kong.
They were beaten 26-0 by South Africa in the quarter-finals on day two.
Wales began their campaign by beating Poland 19-17 and Argentina 47-5 on Thursday before losing 12-5 to Belgium to finish second in Pool C.
The knock-out games end in a final, with only the tournament winners qualifying for the next World Series.
Wales will now go on to compete at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast, from 13-15 April.