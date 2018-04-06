Guinness Pro14: Benetton Rugby v Dragons Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo Date: Saturday, 7 April Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Dragons travel to Italy having made four changes to the side that faced Cheetahs at Rodney Parade in March in their last Pro14 fixture.

Jared Rosser replaces Wales wing Hallam Amos, who is currently with Wales Sevens for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

In the half-backs, Arwel Robson is joined by 20-year-old Owain Leonard.

Gerard Ellis is selected at prop and experienced lock Rynard Landman returns to partner Cory Hill.

In the back row Harri Keddie and Aaron Wainwright start, with Lewis Evans packing down at number eight.

"Benetton defend very well, we know that we will have to go through multiple phases to break them down, they have a very good set phase and a decent scrum," Dragons skills coach Barry Maddocks said.

"They are a good side and the boys are looking forward to the challenge.

"Inevitably they will be looking forward to us coming over and I think that we are the underdogs, but the boys have been very positive with their attitude and have trained exceptionally well, whilst the staff are super motivated for the remaining three games."

The hosts also make four changes for the visit of Bernard Jackman's side..

Benetton Rugby: Jayden Hayward; Luca Sperandio, Tommaso Benvenuti, Alberto Sgarbi (capt), Monty Ioane; Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi; Federico Zani, Tomas Baravalle, Simone Ferrari, Federico Ruzza, Marco Lazzaroni, Marco Barbini, Abraham Steyn, Robert Barbieri.

Replacements: Hame Faiva, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, Alessandro Zanni, Sebastian Negri, Nasi Manu, Tommaso Iannone, Marty Banks

Dragons: Zane Kirchner; Ashton Hewitt, Sam Beard, Connor Edwards, Jared Rosser; Arwel Robson, Owain Leonard; Gerard Ellis, Elliot Dee, Lloyd Fairbrother, Cory Hill, Rynard Landman, Harrison Keddie, Aaron Wainwright, Lewis Evans.

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Luke Garrett, Dan Suter, Joe Davies, Taine Basham, Charlie Davies, Adam Warren, Rio Dyer.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Joy Neville (IRFU), Robert O'Sullivan (IRFU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)