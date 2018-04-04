Gary and Guy Graham: Brothers team up at Newcastle Falcons

Gary Graham impressed enough with Newcastle to be called into the England squad

Newcastle Falcons flanker Gary Graham has signed a two-year contract extension, while brother Guy has also agreed terms with the club.

Older brother Gary, 25, has played 12 first-team games this season and was called into Eddie Jones' England squad for the recent Six Nations campaign.

Scotland Under-20 flanker Guy, who followed father George in representing the Scots, has signed a two-year deal.

"Gary has really made a mark," director of rugby Dean Richards said.

"He has stepped up from the Championship, shown up well in the games he has played and earned recognition from the England coaches with his call-up

"It was unfortunate that injury prevented him from being available for selection during the Six Nations, but he is not too far away from returning now, and we look forward to the contribution he can hopefully make during the run-in to the season.

"In terms of Guy, he is a very promising young player who in many ways embodies the same qualities as Gary."