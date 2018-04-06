Pro14: Cheetahs v Cardiff Blues

Fly-half Jarrod Evans starred in Cardiff Blues' victory over Ulster

Guinness Pro14: Toyota Cheetahs v Cardiff Blues Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Saturday, 7 April Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live BBC Two Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Cardiff Blues face play-off rivals Cheetahs later than planned after travel disruption in South Africa.

The Welsh region suffered a delay to their flight time of 21-hours and missed a connecting flight from Johannesburg to Bloemfontein.

Gareth Anscombe returns to lead Blues in a crucial match as they look to maintain their winning run.

Blues are five points adrift of Cheetahs who occupy third spot in Conference A with three games to play.

Wales fly-half Anscombe, 26, replaces Jarrod Evans at outside-half for the Toyota Stadium clash, and he has previous experience of playing at altitude in Bloemfontein following his time in Super Rugby with Chiefs.

Matthew Morgan and Garyn Smith are also recalled, while fit-again Wales international Alex Cuthbert returns from injury to take his place on the wing.

Wales' Josh Navidi moves to number eight.

"We'll keep taking it game-by-game, because I don't think you can plan much further ahead than that," said head coach Danny Wilson.

"We've had a tough run of games recently, and played a lot of top sides, and it's going to take its toll, but the important thing now is to manage the squad correctly going into the last few games of the season."

Blues are aiming to finish strongly in the Pro14 and are targeting Challenge Cup success while hoping to qualify for next season's European top-flight competition, the Champions Cup.

Blues beat Edinburgh 20-6 at Murrayfield to secure a home Challenge Cup semi-final against French outfit Pau on 21 April.

Wilson said to be "fighting on both fronts at this stage in the season is really pleasing", but he said Blues are "battered and bruised squad" after the Edinburgh game.

Toyota Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies; William Small-Smith, Francois Venter (c), Clinton Swart, Sibhale Maxane; Niel Marais, Tian Meyer; Ox Nche, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Johan Coetzee, Carl Wegner, Reniel Hugo, Paul Schoeman, Oupa Mohoje, Uzair Cassiem

Replacements: Jacques du Toit, Erich de Jager, Tom Botha, Rynier Bernardo, Henco Venter, Zee Mkhabela, Fred Zeilinga, AJ Coertzen

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Alex Cuthbert, Garyn Smith, Willis Halaholo, Owen Lane; Gareth Anscombe (capt), Lloyd Williams; Rhys Gill, Kirby Myhill, Anton Peikrishvili, Seb Davies, Damian Welch, Macauley Cook, Olly Robinson, Josh Navidi

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Brad Thyer, Dillon Lewis, Josh Turnbull, Ellis Jenkins, Tomos Williams, Steven Shingler, Rey Lee-Lo

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant referees: Sean Gallagher (IRFU), Ben Crouse (SARU)

TMO: Johan Geeffe