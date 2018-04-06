Pro14: Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors (Sat)

Halfpenny scored 19 points in Scarlets' victory over La Rochelle

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 7 April Kick-off: 16:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales AM, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Reigning champions Scarlets have made two changes to host Pro14 Conference A leaders Glasgow in Llanelli.

Ioan Nicholas comes in on the wing for injured Paul Asquith and Steve Cummins takes over at lock from David Bulbring.

Glasgow recall six Scotland internationals, including Stuart Hogg and Tommy Seymour, for the match.

Ali Price and Finn Russell are the starting half-backs, while Ryan Wilson and Jonny Gray also return to the starting line-up in the back row.

Scarlets are second behind Conference B leaders Leinster in the race for a 2018-19 European Champions Cup place.

The hosts are battling on two fronts having reached this season's Champions Cup semi-finals by beating La Rochelle last weekend.

Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac said: "We've said from day one that we want to defend, and go and win the Pro14 again, but also be competitive in Europe.

"The first aim there is to make the play-offs. We've achieved that in Europe but we are yet to secure that in the Pro14.

"[Glasgow boss] Dave Rennie is a very good coach, I know Dave well.

Stuart Hogg returns to action for Glasgow following the Six Nations

"He's come in to a side that has a good history in this competition, they play an attractive style of rugby, that hasn't changed.

"They're flying in the competition and they have the luxury of what we did last season being able to freshen guys up now that they're out of Europe and we have to be wary of that.

"We've got a few guys leaving at the end of the year and we want to go out there and play well for them but also play well for the fans to back up what they did last week."

A win for Glasgow will secure top spot in Conference A and a home semi-final.

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie said: "We've had a good week training. It has been great to have the rest of the Scotland boys back in refreshed following a positive Six Nations.

"Scarlets lead the comp in turnover tries so we know how dangerous they can be. Ball security will be key."

Scarlets: Halfpenny; S Evans, S Williams, Parkes, Nicholas; Patchell, G Davies; R Evans, Owens (capt), Lee, Beirne, Cummins, Shingler, Barclay, J Davies.

Replacements: Elias, D Evans, Kruger, Rawlins, Boyde, A Davies, D Jones, S Hughes.

Glasgow Warriors: Hogg; Seymour, Grigg, Johnson, van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Bhatti, Turner, Z Fagerson, Swinson, Gray, Harley, Gibbins, Wilson (capt).

Replacements: Stewart, Kebble, Halanukonuka, Cummings, Fusaro, Pyrgos, Horne, Masaga (6)

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: David Wilkinson (IRFU), Gywn Morris (WRU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)