Pro14: Ospreys v Connacht (Fri)

Ospreys full-back Dan Evans scored twice against Leinster

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Connacht Rugby Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Friday, 6 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Ospreys have made two starting changes, both in the back row, as they host Connacht in a crunch Pro14 game on Friday.

Guy Mercer and James King come in for Olly Cracknell and Justin Tipuric.

Fifth-placed Ospreys are a point above Connacht in Conference A as they battle for Champions Cup qualification.

The Welsh team improved their prospects with a bonus-point win over Leinster on 24 March while Connacht lost to Edinburgh in their last Pro14 game.

Cracknell has been ruled out by a shoulder injury while Wales flanker Tipuric is heading to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with Wales Sevens.

Connacht have made five changes from the forward pack that started their European Challenge Cup defeat by Gloucester with prop Denis Buckley the only member of the front-five to retain his place.

Irish international centre Bundee Aki is among the other absentees for Connacht and his place goes to fit-again Peter Robb, who returns to the side to form a midfield partnership with Eoin Griffin.

Ospreys backs coach Gruff Rees said: "We've got to match our levels that we performed to against Leinster.

"We're only as good as our next game and this Connacht game is a huge one for us."

Friday could potentially be Ospreys fly-half Dan Biggar's final appearance at the Liberty Stadium before he leaves for Northampton Saints.

Rees is also departing at the end of the season, along with the likes of scrum-half Rhys Webb and centre Ashley Beck.

Rees said: "I have a huge amount of respect and pride for how Biggar has has grown into a top quality professional player, and how he's matured as a man as well.

"There's a few others on the park on Friday with potentially their last home game, and I really hope supporters get behind those type of players."

Ospreys have a game in hand on Connacht.

Rees said Ospreys' run of form in the league "is something to be reasonably satisfied with, but we know all it's done is set us up for the rest of the year".

He added: "It's a huge game for Connacht in the context of their chase for Europe, but also for us to keep looking upwards."

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Jeff Hassler, Kieron Fonotia, Ashley Beck, Hanno Dirksen, Dan Biggar, Tom Habberfield; Nicky Smith, Scott Otten, Dmitri Arhip, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Guy Mercer, Sam Cross, James King.

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Rhodri Jones, Ma'afu Fia, Adam Beard, Morgan Morris, Matthew Aubrey, Sam Davies, Owen Watkin.

Connacht Rugby: Tiernan O'Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Eoin Griffin, Peter Robb, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Conor Carey, Ultan Dillane, James Cannon, Sean O'Brien, Jarrad Butler (capt), Eoin McKeon.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Peter McCabe, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Gavin Thornbury, John Muldoon, Caolin Blade, Craig Ronaldson, Darragh Leader.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Assistant referees: Andrea Piardi (FIR), Craig Evans (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)