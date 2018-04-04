BBC Sport - Wales will qualify for the World Rugby Sevens Series if they win in Hong Kong this week

'Hong Kong Sevens could change the face of women's rugby in Wales'

Wales women are set for what could be a landmark moment with the prospect of players turning professional should they win this week’s Hong Kong Sevens.

The winners of the competition will qualify for next year's World Rugby Sevens Series and captain Philippa Tuttiett says they “could change the face of women's rugby”.

The Hong Kong tournament takes place from 5-6 April, with Wales drawn alongside Poland, Argentina and Belgium.

Top videos

Video

'Hong Kong Sevens could change the face of women's rugby in Wales'

Video

'That's so tough to call' - should Wales be ahead against England?

Video

Sibling rivalry, weightlifting chaos & sizzling netball - best of day 2

Video

Man City were offered Pogba & Mkhitaryan - Guardiola

Video

Watch: Weightlifter's hilarious sprint for the stage

Video

Archibald wins pursuit gold for Scotland

Video

Cameroon boxer showcases fancy footwork

Video

Did you tamper with the ball? Fun & games at the bowls

Video

Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

Video

England win silver in women's team gymnastics

Video

Chad le Clos wins 50m butterfly gold

Video

Vasey wins 50m breaststroke gold

Video

Highlights: England hammer Wales 5-1

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired