Cooper Vuna: Bath winger signs contract extension
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Bath winger Cooper Vuna has signed a contract extension.
Vuna, 30, joined The Rec side on a deal until the end of the season in January and has scored two tries in six games.
The Tonga and Australia international had been working in a prison in Melbourne prior to joining the Premiership club.
He told Bath's website: "I've really enjoyed my time here so far and I'm looking forward to getting a full season under my belt."