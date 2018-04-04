Cooper Vuna: Bath winger signs contract extension

Cooper Vuna has represented Tonga in both codes of rugby

Bath winger Cooper Vuna has signed a contract extension.

Vuna, 30, joined The Rec side on a deal until the end of the season in January and has scored two tries in six games.

The Tonga and Australia international had been working in a prison in Melbourne prior to joining the Premiership club.

He told Bath's website: "I've really enjoyed my time here so far and I'm looking forward to getting a full season under my belt."