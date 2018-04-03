BBC Sport - Behind the scenes with Team Wales at the Commonwealths
Behind the scenes with Team Wales
- From the section Welsh Rugby
BBC Sport Wales goes behind the scenes with Team Wales at the Commonwealth Games athletes' village.
Reporter Catrin Heledd sees where the team will be staying and catches up with some of the athletes about to compete.
The 21st Commonwealth Games begin on Wednesday, 4 April on Australia's Gold Coast.
