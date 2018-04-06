Premiership: Northampton Saints v Saracens

Teimana Harrison missed Northampton's defeat at Newcastle after he was sent off in their Anglo-Welsh Cup defeat by Bath

Aviva Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 7 April Kick-off: 14:00 BST

Northampton Saints recall Teimana Harrison following a one-game ban and hooker Reece Marshall is included for his Premiership debut.

Marshall comes in for injured Mike Haywood, while Nic Groom and Ben Nutley also drop out of the starting line-up.

Saracens give a first start to on-loan back row Blair Cowan, while Schalk Brits starts at hooker.

Chris Wyles returns on the wing with Sean Maitland swapping flanks, and Liam Williams slots in at full-back.

It will be the fourth meeting between the sides this season, with Sarries scoring 174 points across the previous three matches.

Northampton: Tuala; Tuitavake, Horne, Francis, North; Myler, Reinach; Ma'afu, Marshall, Brookes, Ratuniyarawa, Day (capt), Ribbans, Gibson, Harrison.

Replacements: Clare, Van Wyk, Painter, Paterson, Nutley, Mitchell, Collins, Foden.

Saracens: Williams; Maitland, Lozowski, Barritt, Wyles; Farrell, Spencer; M. Vunipola, Brits, Figallo, Itoje, Kruis, Isiekwe, Cowan, Wray.

Replacements: George, Barrington, Longbottom, Day, Burger, Wigglesworth, Taylor, Earle.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.