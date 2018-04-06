Premiership: Bath v Leicester Tigers

Leicester scrum-half Ben Youngs damaged knee ligaments while playing for England against Italy in February but is close to making a quicker-than-expected return

Aviva Premiership Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 7 April Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ellis Genge, Tatafu Polota-Nau and Mathew Tait all return for fifth-placed Leicester for the game at Twickenham.

Nick Malouf is suspended, while Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs, Mike Williams and Brendon O'Connor are all expected to return from injury soon.

Bath welcome back South African Francois Louw to start at flanker, while hooker Tom Dunn also returns.

Wales' Rhys Priestland starts at fly-half, and Ben Tapuai is back in the midfield.

With four matches remaining of the regular Premiership season, Bath are eighth, five points behind the top six, with Leicester three points off the top four.

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We've got to play some really good rugby. We've got to attack. We have to. We'll go there and have a crack.

"We need more accuracy. We've been creating opportunities but not taking them. The execution side, we have worked on.

"We have still got to play a lot of sides who are above us, but top four or top six is still doable. We have to be optimistic."

Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor:

"Bath have Test-class players across the field and it is going to be pretty intense for both teams.

"We cannot afford to drop anything at the moment. We have to keep pressure on the sides around us and give ourselves the best chance because it is so tight in the table.

"Manu's chest injury is more muscle than tendon, which is really positive, and the medical team are confident it will be only a couple of weeks.

"Ben has been training and doing well, and Mike and Brendon are on their way back too which is all good news for us coming to the back-end of the season."

Bath: Wilson; Banahan, Joseph, Tapuai, Brew; Priestland, Fotuali'i; Obano, Dunn, Knight, Ewels, Stooke, Garvey, Louw, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Noguera, Delmas, Phillips, Ellis, Green, Burns, Vuna.

Leicester Tigers: Veainu; Thompstone, Tait, Toomua, May, George Ford (capt), Harrison; Genge, Polota-Nau, Cole, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Mapapalangi, Hamilton, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Tom Youngs, Genge, Mulipola, Wells, Evans, Simmons, Tait, Malouf.