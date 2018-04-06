Premiership: Sale Sharks v Wasps

Denny Solomona has been banned for a homophobic slur in the match against Worcester last month

Aviva Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 6 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Sale are without wing Denny Solomona, who was initially named in their side but has been banned for four weeks for making a homophobic slur.

Byron McGuigan comes in, with their other change seeing James O'Connor replace injured captain Will Addison.

Wasps make four changes as Josh Bassett, Matt Mullan, Kearnan Myall and Jack Willis all start.

Elliot Daly keeps his place after overcoming a dislocated finger sustained in their defeat by Leicester.

Wasps have lost on all their seven previous visits to the AJ Bell Stadium in all competitions.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"Sale have plenty of threats. We haven't won there for quite a few years. And they are playing better now than ever.

"They're hot on our heels in the league so this is as big a game for them as it is for us. But the Easter break has allowed us to get a couple fit.

"We know they've got a really decent pack and a very good driving line-out game that brings them lots of field position and points.

"They've also got some really exciting backs as they've shown in their last couple of games with the amount of points they've scored."

Sale: Haley; McGuigan, James, O'Connor, Yarde; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Ostrikov, Ross (capt), Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Tarus, Beaumont, Curry, Cliff, James, Ioane.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, Daly, Gopperth, Bassett; Cipriani, Robson; Mullan, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Launchbury (capt), Myall, Willis, Young, Thompson.

Replacements: Taylor, McIntyre, Moore, Rowlands, Haskell, Simpson, De Jongh, Armitage.

Referee: J P Doyle