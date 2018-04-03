Dates set for Scarlets and Blues European semi-finals
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Scarlets travel to Dublin's Aviva Stadium to take on Leinster in the Champions Cup semi-final on Saturday, 21 April (15:30 BST KO).
Racing 92 face Munster in Bordeaux in the other last four match on Sunday, 22 April (16:15).
Cardiff Blues welcome Pau to Cardiff Arms Park in the Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday, 21 April (13:00).
Gloucester and Newcastle Falcons meet in the other tie at Kingsholm on Friday, 20 April (19:45).