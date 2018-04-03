Nic Groom: Northampton Saints scrum-half joins Super Rugby side Lions

Nic Groom will join Lions immediately as they have a number of injuries in their squad

Scrum-half Nic Groom has left Northampton Saints to join Super Rugby side Lions in his native South Africa.

The 28-year-old made 51 appearances for the Premiership side after signing from Stormers in May 2016.

Groom played his final game for Saints in their defeat at Newcastle, in their last match on 24 March.

"An opportunity has come up to return home, and I am grateful to the club for allowing me to head back early to try and make my mark," he said.

Northampton interim head coach Alan Dickens told the club website: "He has had a very positive influence, both on and off the pitch, and I am sure he will be missed by many Saints supporters."