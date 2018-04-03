Jersey Reds: Koch Marx, Harry Morley, Kyle Hatherell and Jack Stapley sign

South African back Koch Marx is one of Jersey's four new faces

Jersey Reds have further boosted their squad for next season with four new signings and have agreed a new deal with utility back Jason Worrall.

South African back Koch Marx, 24, will arrive after five seasons with Golden Lions, while prop Harry Morley, 23, will join the Reds from Cambridge.

They have also signed lock Kyle Hatherell, 23, from Scottish club Marr, and 21-year-old wing Jack Stapley.

Worrall, 23, has scored eight tries in 23 games for the Reds this season.

"I believe he has the potential to improve his game further during the next 12 months," said head coach Harvey Biljon.

Jersey, who are currently fourth in the Championship and away to Yorkshire Carnegie on Saturday, have now signed 11 new players for next season.

"I'm looking forward to working with Harry, Kyle, Koch and Jack once the squad gathers in June to start pre-season training," added Biljon.

"I know each of them is relishing the opportunity to play Championship rugby and become established members of our squad."