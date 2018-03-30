BBC Sport - Northern Ireland riders aim for British Superbike success as championship gets under way

NI riders aim for British Superbike success

Keith Farmer, Glenn Irwin, Michael Laverty and Alastair Seeley are among the Northern Ireland riders beginning their British Superbike campaigns this weekend at Donington Park.

Irwin leads the local Superbike title ambitions after collecting his first win last year while Laverty returns to Tyco after a year away from the Moneymore team.

Supersport champion Farmer also joins Tyco in the Superstock 100 class, which he won in 2012, where he will be up against North West 200 record holder Seeley, who will ride a Team WD40 Kawasaki.

