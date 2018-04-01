Champions Cup quarter-final: Leinster 30-19 Saracens

Top seeds Leinster maintained their unbeaten record in this season's competition

Champions Cup Leinster (13) 30 Tries: Ringrose, Leavy, Lowe Cons: Sexton 2, McFadden Pens: Sexton 3 Saracens (12) 19 Tries: Cowan Cons: Farrell Pens: Farrell 3, Bosch

Leinster knocked out Champions Cup holders Saracens in Dublin to set up a home semi-final against Scarlets.

Garry Ringrose crossed early on, before Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell traded penalties as back-to-back winners Saracens trailed 13-12 at the break.

Leinster looked to have run away with it through tries from Dan Leavy and James Lowe before Blair Cowan replied.

But the top seeds held on to end Saracens' hopes of a third straight trophy.

Leinster, who remain unbeaten in this year's competition, will hosts last season's Pro12 champions Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in the first semi-final.

Racing 92, who beat 2017 runners-up Clermont earlier on Sunday, face Munster in Bordeaux in the other last-four tie.

More to follow.

Leinster: Kearney; McFadden, Ringrose, Nacewa (c), Lowe; Sexton, McGrath; Healy, Cronin, Furlong, Toner, Ryan, Fardy, Leavy, Murphy.

Replacements: Tracy, McGrath, Porter, Ruddock, Deegan, McCarthy, Carbery, O'Loughlin.

Saracens: Goode; L Williams, Bosch, Barritt (c), Maitland; Farrell, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, George, Figallo, Itoje, Kruis, Isiekwe, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Brits, Barrington, Lamositele, Day, Cowan, Spencer, Lozowski, Wyles.