Glasgow Warriors: Kiran McDonald & Ratu Tagive sign new deals

Kiran McDonald has added further depth to Glasgow's second-row resources

Glasgow lock Kiran McDonald and winger Ratu Tagive will remain at the club until at least May 2020 after both signing new two-year deals.

McDonald, 24, has enjoyed a successful first full season with the Warriors, featuring 11 times including three outings in the European Champions Cup.

"I'm absolutely stoked," he told Warriors TV. This season has been above and beyond my expectations."

Australian Tagive, 26, has played only five times for Glasgow.

He joined the club in November 2016 and made his debut in February 2017, but started Pro14 matches against Dragons and Munster last month.

Tagive has also featured for Currie Chieftains in the BT Premiership this season, helping them to a second-place finish.

"I'm grateful to [Currie coach] Ben Cairns and the boys at Currie for helping me get back fit and playing. They're a great bunch of lads down there and I enjoyed my time with them a lot.

"I'm excited for the future. I've loved every opportunity I've had in a Warriors jersey so far and hopefully if I work hard there will be plenty more to come."

The pair join Alex Allan, Fraser Brown, Jonny Gray, Nick Grigg, Rob Harley, George Horne, Niko Matawalu, Matt Smith and George Turner in committing their futures to the club.