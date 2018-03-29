European Challenge Cup: Newcastle Falcons v Brive

From the section

Sam Stuart will play scrum-half for Newcastle, having come on for Michael Young against Northampton

European Challenge Cup Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 30 March Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Full radio commentary on BBC Newcastle and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle Falcons bring in wingers Alex Tait and Zach Kibirige to replace Vereniki Goneva and Sinoti Sinoti among six starting changes.

Sam Stuart comes into the halves, while hooker Scott Lawson, prop Scott Wilson and back-rower Ryan Burrows also start.

Brive recall Jan Uys and Retief Marais to the squad in preparation for the trip to the north east of England.

The winner will face the winner of the Connacht or Gloucester tie in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Newcastle Falcons: Hammersley; Tait, Harris, Matavesi, Kibirige; Flood, Stuart, Lockwood, Lawson, Wilson, Green, Robinson, Burrows, Welch, Latu.

Replacements: Socino, Vickers, Davison, Witty, Chick, Hodgson, Radwan, Penny.

Brive: Laranjeira; Namy, Le Bourhis, Burotu, Galala; Bezy, Cazenave; Brugnaut, Da Ros, Bekoshvili, Snyman, Uys, Hireche, R. Marais, Herjean.

Replacements: Acquier, Leleimalefaga, Johnston, P. Marais, Le Devedec, Lobzhanidze, Mignardi, Romanet.

Referee: John Lacey (Ireland)

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.