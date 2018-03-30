Anglo-Welsh Cup final: Bath 11-28 Exeter Chiefs

Exeter hooker Jack Innard scored the first of his two tries against Bath after just five minutes

Anglo-Welsh Cup final Bath (8) 11 Try: Vuna Pens: Burns 2 Exeter (25) 28 Tries: Innard 2, Salmon Cons: J Simmonds 2 Pens: J Simmonds 3

Premiership champions Exeter added the Anglo-Welsh Cup to their trophy cabinet with a commanding 28-11 victory against Bath at Kingsholm.

A first-half double from hooker Jack Innard and lock Toby Salmon's try had the Chiefs 25-8 ahead by half-time.

Cooper Vuna's try and two Freddie Burns penalties were Bath's only scores.

Exeter, in their fourth consecutive final, made sure they added to their 2014 title with 13 points from the boot of fly-half Joe Simmonds.

A week after the two sides met in the Premiership at The Rec and a fortnight after the final was postponed due to snow, Exeter came out of the blocks stronger.

Innard notched their first try after just five minutes, finding a gap in the corner from a five-metre line-out after concerted early pressure.

Simmonds provided the extras and added two penalties inside the opening 15 minutes as Bath struggled to keep discipline.

Burns got Bath on the board inside the opening quarter with a penalty and then turned provider for Vuna to slide over in the left corner.

But a second score for Innard, who dotted down under a rolling maul, re-established the Chiefs' stranglehold and then Salmon did the same for their third before the break.

A scrappy second half in poor conditions featured just a penalty apiece from Burns and Simmonds as Bath failed to break down a stubborn Exeter defence.

Bath: Homer; Banahan, Hurrell, Wilson, Vuna; Burns, Cook; Obano, Charles, Knight, Douglas, Ewels (capt), Ellis, Bayliss, Phillips.

Replacements: Walker, Noguera, Delmas, Charteris, Grant, Green, Priestland, Atkins.

Exeter: Cordero; O'Flaherty, Hendrickson, Devoto, Short; J Simmonds, Townsend; Low, Innard, Holmes, Salmon, Dennis, Kvesic, Salvi, Horstmann (capt).

Replacements: Malton, Kenny, Owlett, Van der Sluys, Freeman, Snow, Steenson, Strong.

