BBC Sport - Ugo Monye and Chris Jones ask if players are talking to referees too often during matches

Does rugby union have a backchat problem?

Ugo Monye and Chris Jones ask if players are talking to referees too often during matches on the latest Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

With this year's Six Nations ending last week, the two discussed growing concerns of backchat in the game.

Monye said: "There was a lot of backchat to the ref, which I don't like.

"You've got to respect the referee and regardless of whether you think his decision was right or wrong, just get on with the game.

"As a fan now, it's a real frustration for me, it really is, and I'm sure it is for the people that are also watching from the stands."

