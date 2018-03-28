Sean Robinson: Newcastle Falcons lock signs new two-year contract extension

Sean Robinson made his debut in the 2014 European Challenge Cup

Lock Sean Robinson has signed a new two-year contract extension with Newcastle Falcons.

Robinson, 27, has played 59 first-team matches for the Falcons, of which 40 have been in the Premiership.

The Durham University graduate made his debut in a group-stage victory over Bucharest Wolves in the 2014-15 European Challenge Cup.

"It really feels like we are going places and it's a great environment to be part of," Robinson said.

"We're in the top four of the Premiership, in the quarter-finals in Europe and building well for the future."