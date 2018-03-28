Scottish Rugby: Mark Dodson to remain chief executive until 2023

Mark Dodson was appointed Scottish Rugby's chief executive in 2011

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson has had his contract extended until the 2023 World Cup.

Dodson joined the governing body in September 2011 and has overseen a period of resurgence at international and professional level.

"I think we have made good progress in recent years and I am excited by the challenges that remain," Dodson said.

"It was, for me, the right decision to stay on and continue to develop this outstanding organisation."

Scotland's national team, age-grade levels, sevens and women's teams have all experienced an upturn in success and competitiveness in recent years.

The men's senior team sits fifth in the World Rugby rankings - their highest-ever position - while the Under-20s earned a record placing of fifth at last year's World U20 Championships and beat their English counterparts in the recent Six Nations.

Scotland Women ended a six-year wait for a Six Nations victory in last year's tournament, and beat Ireland away for the first time in the 2018 championship.

The BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy, established four years ago, is now producing players for the Glasgow and Edinburgh professional teams.

"I am fortunate to lead an incredibly talented workforce who are hugely committed to developing rugby at all levels of the game," Dodson said.

"We have put ourselves in a very strong position to develop the game in Scotland. It has taken some time to stabilise the organisation, but I feel we can now continue to move forward and ensure the future of the sport is both truly successful and more importantly sustainable."

The governing body's turnover is at record levels (£51.4m) and debt at a historic low in the professional era, at an average level of £5.2m in 2016-17.

Dodson recently unveiled a restructure of club rugby in Scotland from 2019-20, with a new semi-professional Super Six competition, consisting of franchises, sitting atop a structure that has four fully amateur leagues underneath.

Scottish Rugby president Rob Flockhart said: "I have worked with Mark closely over the past two years. I am delighted he has agreed to continue in his role through to 2023.

"I know how passionate he is for rugby in Scotland to be a success, at all levels of the game. I think it is important there will be clear continuity in the coming years at chief executive level.

"There are ambitious plans in place to develop the infrastructure of the club game. I am pleased Mark will have the opportunity to see them through."