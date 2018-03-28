Manu Tuilagi: Leicester Tigers hopeful on chest scan after England centre's latest injury

Manu Tuilagi's most appearances in a single Leicester season was 12 in 2015-16

Leicester Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor is confident England centre Manu Tuilagi's latest injury setback is not a serious one.

Tuilagi went off just 12 minutes into Sunday's 16-15 win over Wasps and is to have a pectoral muscle scan.

O'Connor said it was "nothing (like) as serious", and different, to Tuilagi's previous chest injury in 2013.

"Manu is confident it's not a massive issue. We're quite optimistic," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"It's not overly severe. He knows how he felt over that one and it's not the same pec that he injured then.

"Our medical team think it's not serious. We don't have a game this week, so we can be patient. The longer you wait the more clarity you get."

Tuilagi, 26, won the most recent of his 25 England caps in the 2016 Six Nations.

He has yet to figure at international level under current coach Eddie Jones, although he missed the whole second half of last season with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

O'Connor has also lost another of his England backs, Jonny May, who was knocked out and also went off in the 12th minute against Wasps.

But the Australian is hopeful that the winger will be fit for the trip to eighth-placed Bath in a fortnight.