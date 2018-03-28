Robin Wedlake: Cornish Pirates to sign Plymouth Albion winger in summer

Robin Wedlake, seen here on the right with Pirates coach Alan Paver, is the club's first new signing for next season

Plymouth Albion winger Robin Wedlake will move to near neighbours Cornish Pirates for next season.

The 23-year-old, who helped Cornwall win the 2015 and 2016 county titles, has agreed a one-year deal with the Championship club.

Wedlake has missed all of this season after suffering a serious knee injury in a pre-season game against the Pirates in August.

He scored 16 tries for Albion in National One during the 2016-17 season.

"Robin is a really good, up and coming young Cornish rugby player. He is strong, rangy and physical, and since his injury has made some really good progress off the pitch," said Pirates coach Gavin Cattle.

"Being someone who we have been looking at for a couple of seasons, the opportunity will now be there for him to make his challenge as a new arrival in the squad."

Stadium bid gets backing

The Stadium for Cornwall will be built at Langarth Farm, just off the A390

Meanwhile, plans for the proposed Stadium for Cornwall, which will be shared by the Pirates, Truro City Football Club and Truro and Penwith College, have been boosted.

Cornwall Council's Cabinet have voted in favour of a £3m funding proposal for the stadium.

The decision will now go to a full council vote next month with the money coming from capital investment funds rather than cuts to current budgets or services.

"The partners are pleased that the Cabinet recognised the many benefits that the Stadium will deliver for residents and employers across Cornwall, including the facilitation and the promotion of Cornish sport, business, our cultural life, and our collective Cornish identity and well-being," said Truro and Penwith College director Martin Tucker, speaking on behalf of the stadium partners.

"We can assure the people of Cornwall that together, we are confident that the Stadium will become a sustainable and lasting legacy that will make Cornwall proud and we urge the 123 Cornwall councillors to support this view on April 17."