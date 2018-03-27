Nick Malouf: Leicester back gets three-week ban for tackle on Wasps' Christian Wade

Australian sevens star Nick Malouf arrived at Welford Road in June 2017

Leicester's Nick Malouf has been given a three-week suspension for his high tackle on Wasps wing Christian Wade in Sunday's narrow win at Welford Road.

After being yellow carded by referee Luke Pearce, the Australian back was subsequently cited by independent citing commissioner Paul Hull.

An independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday made its ruling after Malouf pleaded guilty to the charge.

He cannot play again on 17 April, but will miss only two Premiership games.

The period of suspension includes an A-league fixture on 1 April.

Panel chairman John Brennan said: "The player accepted that he had committed an act of foul play which passed the red card test.

"The panel found that the player had struck the Wasps player's head.

"This required a mid-range entry point in accordance with the sanction table.

"Given the player's guilty plea and his clean disciplinary record the panel allowed full mitigation of 50%, he was suspended for a period of three weeks."