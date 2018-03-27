Dorian Jones: Worcester Warriors sign Dragons stand-off for rest of season

Dorian Jones has scored 86 points in 12 games for Dragons this season

Worcester Warriors have signed fly-half Dorian Jones from Welsh region Dragons for the rest of the season.

Jones, 26, will help fill the gap left by injuries to Tom Heathcote and Ryan Mills for Worcester's final four Premiership games of the campaign.

The son of ex-Wales international flanker Kingsley Jones has scored 208 points in 66 games since his Dragons debut in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2013.

Jones has previously been with Ebbw Vale, Cross Keys and Sale Sharks.

"Dorian will give our squad much-needed depth in a key position as we prepare for some very important games between now and the end of the campaign," said Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons.

After three straight defeats, the first of them to bottom club London Irish, Worcester are still not mathematically safe from relegation, although they are 10 points ahead of the Exiles.

Two of the final four matches for revitalised Irish are successive home games against the current top two, Exeter and Saracens.