Cornish Pirates: Tom Cowan-Dickie and AJ Cant extend contracts

Tom Cowan-Dickie (left) rejoined Cornish Pirates from Plymouth Albion in March 2017

Cornish Pirates pair Tom Cowan-Dickie and AJ Cant have signed new contracts with the Championship club.

Hooker Cowan-Dickie, 26, has played 17 times in his second spell in Penzance and has agreed a two-year extension.

He is the older brother of England and Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie.

"He has not only been a massive contributor on the field since joining us from Albion but has also proved a very mature young leader off the field as well," said coach Alan Paver.

Winger Cant, 18, has been with the Pirates since joining on loan from Exeter in August and has made three appearances this term.

"With the right tutelage he could be a big part of what we are aiming for in the future," Paver added.