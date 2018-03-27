James Voss: Leicester Tigers sign Jersey Reds forward

James Voss
James Voss has previous experience of playing Premiership rugby with Gloucester

Leicester Tigers have signed second row James Voss from Championship club Jersey Reds.

The 24-year-old Jersey-born forward previously had a two-year spell with Gloucester from 2014 to 2016.

Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor said: "James is an ambitious young player who wants to challenge himself.

"He has gained experience in the Championship with a competitive Jersey side and we're looking forward to working with him here."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired