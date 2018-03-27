James Voss: Leicester Tigers sign Jersey Reds forward
Leicester Tigers have signed second row James Voss from Championship club Jersey Reds.
The 24-year-old Jersey-born forward previously had a two-year spell with Gloucester from 2014 to 2016.
Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor said: "James is an ambitious young player who wants to challenge himself.
"He has gained experience in the Championship with a competitive Jersey side and we're looking forward to working with him here."