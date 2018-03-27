London Irish chief executive Brian Facer hopes the club are "moving closer" to finding a new home ground back in London.

The Exiles, on the brink of a second Premiership relegation in three years, have played at Reading's Madejski Stadium since 2000.

A licence to groundshare at Brentford FC's proposed new Lionel Road stadium has already been granted.

"We won't make any decisions without having it backed up by feasibility studies and making sure we're doing the best for the club," Facer told BBC Sport.