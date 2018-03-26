Matt O'Connor: Leicester Tigers belief was enormous

Matt O'Connor was appointed Tigers head coach in March 2017

Head coach Matt O'Connor believes Leicester's character was vital in their come-from-behind win over Wasps.

Tigers were twice reduced to 14 men, but fought back from eight points down for a 16-15 victory to keep alive their play-off ambitions.

O'Connor told BBC Radio Leicester: "I think the belief was enormous.

"To go a man down against Wasps and not concede a point is enormous. The composure and grit to fight it out was massive for us."

Leicester are now three points behind fourth-placed Newcastle with four games remaining in the regular season.

"It was an incredible bruising game by two really good, committed sides," added O'Connor.

"If we can win the next two it puts us right in there and our destiny is in our own hands.

"If we keep winning we will be in the top four or better and then you are playing for a trophy."