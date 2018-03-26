BBC Sport - WRU backs disability rugby initiative at Caerphilly event
WRU backs disability rugby initiative
Welsh Rugby
Scrum V's Lauren Jenkins visits the Sport Caerphilly Disability Six Nations, an event backed by the Welsh Rugby Union in its 14th year.
Long-time disability rugby backer Ryan Jones, the former Wales captain, explains his enthusiasm for the initiative in his role as the WRU head of rugby participation.
