Alex Cuthbert: Exeter Chiefs sign Wales & British and Irish Lions wing for 2018-19

Cuthbert has won 47 Wales caps, the last in their November 2017 win against Georgia.

Wales winger Alex Cuthbert has agreed to join Exeter Chiefs from the Cardiff Blues at the end of the season on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old British and Irish Lion will not be eligible to play for Wales while at the Premiership club because of rules brought in this season.

Only players who have won 60 or more caps can play for Wales if they sign for a club in another country.

"I'm excited about the move," said Cuthbert, who joined the Blues in 2011.

"I've played all of my rugby in Wales and I've enjoyed some fantastic times over the years, but I feel I'm at a stage in my career where I have to try something different.

"The challenge of going to Exeter and trying to prove myself in a new environment at the Chiefs is something that really appeals to me."

Despite confirming his move to the Chiefs, Cuthbert says he's still determined to finish the season strongly for the Blues.

"I'll forever be grateful to the Blues for the opportunities they have given me," Cuthbert added.

"It's been a tough decision for me to make in terms of my future, but the time is right for me to try something new with the Chiefs."