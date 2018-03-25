BBC Sport - Adam Jones shows his emotions as as he recalls end of Wales career
Jones 'emotional' as he recalls end of Wales career
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Adam Jones shows his emotions to Scrum V's Ross Harries as he recalls how his Wales career came to an end.
Jones has announced his retirement from playing at Harlequins, where he will continue as a scrum coach.
