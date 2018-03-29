Denny Solomona: Sale Sharks wing charged over alleged abusive remark

Denny Solomona is the Premiership's joint top try scorer this season, having crossed 12 times

Sale and England wing Denny Solomona has been charged after allegedly verbally abusing a Worcester player in the Sharks' win on Saturday.

Television microphones picked up Warriors scrum-half Jamie Shillcock making the complaint in the 55th minute of the Premiership match.

Reports suggested Shillcock's complaint related to a "homophobic slur".

Solomona, 24, has been charged with "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union or the game".

He will face a disciplinary panel on Thursday, 5 April and faces a minimum suspension of six weeks if found guilty.

Both Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond and Worcester counterpart Alan Solomons said after the game that they had not seen or heard the incident.

In January, France centre Mathieu Bastareaud was banned for three weeks after making a homophobic comment during a game, with his six-week punishment halved because of his guilty plea.

Solomona, capped twice at Test level, was sent home early from an England pre-season training camp in August 2017 because of "team culture issues", which were understood to be alcohol related.

He was recalled to the England squad for their Six Nations contest against France earlier in March, but did not feature in the game.