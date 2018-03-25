Hallam Amos: Wales wing expecting 'brilliant' Commonwealth experience

Hallam Amos scored the winning try in Wales' Autumn international match against Georgia in 2017

Wales wing Hallam Amos says he is expecting a brilliant Commonwealth Games experience after his surprise call-up to the Wales sevens team.

Amos and fellow senior international Justin Tipuric have been drafted in alongside Wales' regular sevens players.

"I remember watching 'Cubby' (James Davies) in the Olympics and thought 'I'd love to do that'" said Amos.

"But I didn't really think about it about until the text came."

Amos has also talked to Davies about his Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and is looking forward to the experience of sharing with other Welsh sportspeople.

"With the athletes' village, it sounds great fun and I've got friends doing cycling and swimming.

"I know a couple of the netball girls so it's going to be brilliant wandering round and seeing different events."

Despite his 15-a-side status, Amos is not taking for granted a place in the starting seven, having not played the shortened format in six seasons.

"We've got two weeks out there (training), Tips (Justin Tipuric) and myself haven't played (sevens) for a while, Dragons flanker James Benjamin is in the same position, so we'll get used to playing again and hopefully it'll be good fun."

Wales men take on relative minnows Uganda and Sri Lanka before the renowned Fiji side, who were barred from competing in Glasgow because of administrative turmoil in the country, but are ranked top seeds and favourites to take the semi-final spot.

"They'll be pretty good, with one team going through that'll be like a quarter-final so if you win that, you get two shots at a medal. That'll be a massive game.

"But we have some outstanding players in our core sevens team. Luke Morgan has been on fire this year and hopefully Tips, Jumbo (James Benjamin) and myself can add a bit to that."

Amos will be back to play for the Dragons against the Scarlets on Judgement Day (28 April), and hopes to win selection for the summer tour matches against South Africa and Argentina after a Christmas derby injury cost him a place in the 2018 Six Nations.

Tipuric missed by Ospreys

While his Dragons team have little to play for apart from pride in the Pro14, Tipuric will miss league games for the Ospreys while they are still chasing qualification for the European Champions Cup.

"We want Justin Tipuric here, but you treat every young man as your son so it's not a diktat from me; you've got to do what's right for the person and I think it's right for Tips," said acting head coach Allen Clarke.

"He wants to do it, and he goes with our 100% blessing."

The Gold Coast tournament is played between 13 and 15 April, with 16 teams in the men's event and eight in the women's, where Wales face Australia, England and Fiji.