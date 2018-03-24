BBC Sport - Highlights: Connacht 22-29 Edinburgh
Highlights: Connacht 22-29 Edinburgh
- From the section Rugby Union
Dougie Fife scores the fastest ever Pro14 try as Edinburgh keep up their play-off hopes with a sixth straight win at Connacht.
MATCH REPORT: Connacht 22-29 Edinburgh
BBC commentary from Jamie Lyall.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired