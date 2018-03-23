Stephen Myler: Northampton stand-off to leave Saints at end of season

Stephen Myler will leave Franklin's Gardens with a host of club records to his name

Northampton stand-off Stephen Myler is to leave the Premiership club at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old rugby league convert has put in 12 years' service for Saints since arriving from Salford in 2006.

Myler, third on the Premiership's all-time list of scorers with 1,667 points, went past 300 games for Saints earlier this season - including his man of the match performance in the 2014 final.

"Stephen's been one of our best," said majority shareholder Keith Barwell.

"It's difficult to single out individuals - as rugby is such a team game - but with 'Smyler' it's easy to make an exception. Like every supporter, we will miss him and his style of play."

Myler said: "I'll be forever grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to make the switch from rugby league early in my career and the faith they showed in me by playing as many games as I have.

"I've been lucky enough to play alongside some great players, in some great teams, but more importantly I have met many great people."

Myler's magic with the boot

Myler had a 100% rate of success in finals for Saints, kicking 23 from 23 attempts.

After helping Saints win the Championship in 2007-08, he kicked all the points to help beat Bourgoin in the 2009 European Challenge Cup final.

He then did the same in 2013-14 when Saints won both the Premiership and the Challenge Cup, being voted man of the match in both games.

He earned his one England cap in 2013 during the summer tour of Argentina.

Myler is part of a famous rugby league family. His great-uncle Frank played stand-off for Great Britain, while both his father John and his uncle Tony starred with Widnes.