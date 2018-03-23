Ospreys sign Georgia captain Nemsadze from Bristol

Giorgi Nemsadze won the first of his 81 Georgia caps in 2005

Ospreys have signed Georgia captain Giorgi Nemsadze - a lock or flanker - on a short-term deal from Bristol until the end of the season.

The arrival of the 33-year-old will help cover for the absences of lock Rory Thornton and flankers Justin Tipuric and Will Jones.

Thornton is recovering from a dislocated shoulder while Jones has an ankle problem.

Tipuric is heading to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with Wales Sevens.

Ospreys rugby general manager Dan Griffiths said: "Giorgi is physical and aggressive, as you'd expect with a Georgian forward.

"His country's success in recent years has been built around the pack and he has been a key part of that."