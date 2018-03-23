Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Ulster (Sat)

Winger Jacob Stockdale returns to Ulster action having scored a record seven tries in the Six Nations

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Ulster Venue: Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 24 March Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Sport website and app

Irish Grand Slam stars Jacob Stockdale and Iain Henderson are back in the Ulster team for Saturday's important Pro14 trip to Cardiff Blues.

Stockdale, named Six Nations Player of the Championship, will play on the left wing with Henderson in the back row.

Blues make seven changes and have included nine internationals in their starting team.

The Welsh team lie fourth in Conference A while Ulster are in the same position in Conference B.

The hosts are playing their first game since Australian John Mulvihill was confirmed as successor to head coach Danny Wilson on a three-year deal from 2018-19.

Wilson hopes his side can reinforce his view that Mulvihill "has a lot to build on" when they take on Ulster.

USA Eagles skipper Blaine Scully returns to Pro14 action with Blues

In the Blues pack, Matthew Rees and Scott Andrews come into the front row, while Seb Davies joins George Earle in the second row.

Josh Turnbull moves into the back-row and Ellis Jenkins steps up from the bench.

At half-back Tomos Williams has recovered from injury to partner Jarrod Evans, while Willis Halaholo and Rey Lee-Lo combine at centre. ]

One further change sees United States captain Blaine Scully replace Aled Summerhill on the wing.

Ulster are under pressure going into the last five regulation fixtures of what has been a disappointing Pro14 campaign.

Although they could catch third-placed Edinburgh and seal a place in the end-of-season play-offs, making sure of a place in Europe is the top priority.

In past seasons Champions Cup rugby has been taken for granted, they lie fifth in the table, but Benetton are within striking distance.

There are four other changes to the Ulster team from the 24 February defeat by Scarlets, with Rob Herring, Clive Ross, Craig Gilroy and Charles Piutau included.

Cardiff Blues: M Morgan; B Scully, R Lee-Lo, W Halaholo, O Lane; J Evans, T Williams; G Jenkins (capt), M Rees, S Andrews, G Earle, S Davies, J Turnbull, E Jenkins, N Williams.

Replacements: K Dacey, R Gill, D Lewis, B Murphy, M Cook, L Williams, S Shingler, G Smith

Ulster: C Piutau; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J McPhillips, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, W Herbst, A O'Connor (Capt), K Treadwell, I Henderson, C Ross, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, C Black, R Kane, M Dalton, M Rea, D Shanahan, P Nelson, L Ludik.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant referees: Sam Grove-White (SRU), Dunx McClement (SRU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)