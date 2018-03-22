Juan Pablo Estelles: Northampton Saints centre among four players to leave

Juan Pablo Estelles (right) joined Northampton after playing for Argentina’s sevens side at the 2016 Olympics

Argentina centre Juan Pablo Estelles is one of four more players who will leave Premiership side Northampton Saints at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who won the last of his international caps in November 2016, has played 15 times for the club.

Hookers Charlie Clare, 26, and Matt Beesley, 25, will also leave Franklin's Gardens this summer, along with 22-year-old lock Jordan Onojaife.

"We wish them all the best for the future," said head coach Alan Dickens.

Dickens, who is in the role on an interim basis until the arrival of director of rugby Chris Boyd in August, added: "All four players have been immensely committed to Saints throughout their time at Franklin's Gardens and the club would like to thank them for all they've done here."

The quartet follow departing winger George North, who will return to Wales on a national dual contract when the season finishes.

Leicester Tigers lock Dom Barrow will join the club after a loan spell in France.