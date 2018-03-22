Grayson Hart: Worcester Warriors sign Scotland international scrum-half

Grayson Hart has three international caps for Scotland and has also represented his adopted country in Sevens

Worcester Warriors have signed Scotland international scrum-half Grayson Hart on a deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old joins from Championship side Ealing Trailfinders as injury cover after Luke Baldwin was ruled out for the season with a knee injury

Warriors have had injury concerns this season over their two other main scrum-halves, first-choice Francois Hougaard and concussion victim Jonny Arr.

Hart first played under Warriors boss Alan Solomons while at Edinburgh.

"Grayson is a strong, physical scrum-half who has a very good understanding of the game," said director of rugby Solomons. "We are fortunate to be able to secure him."

The New Zealand-born number nine, who played alongside Australian international stand-off Bernard Foley at Waratahs, has won three caps for Scotland.

But he played international youth rugby for his country of birth, being part of the New Zealand squad that won the 2008 World Rugby Under-20 Championship.