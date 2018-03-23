Glasgow 68-7 Zebre

DTH van der Merwe made a scoring return to Scotstoun

Guinness Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Glasgow Warriors (40) 68 Tries: Van der Merwe 2, Jackson 2, Penalty try, Pyrgos, L Jones, Fagerson, Gibbins, Masaga Cons: Hastings 8 Zebre (0) 7 Try: Canna Con: Canna

Glasgow cruised to victory against Zebre with a record margin of victory in the inaugural Pro14 - and closed in on a last-four place.

Two tries from DTH van der Merwe on his return to the club, a brace from Ruaridh Jackson, Henry Pyrgos' score and a penalty try put Warriors 40-0 up.

And Zander Fagerson, Callum Gibbins and Leila Masaga added further tries after Carlo Canna had replied for Zebre.

Warriors need one more to secure a home semi-final in the playoffs.

Adam Hastings, who successfully kicked eight of nine conversion attempts, orchestrated the play throughout, turning in another composed performance at fly-half in only his sixth Warriors start.

A delightful quick interchange between Prygos and Hastings over-stretched the Zebre defence and Hastings' long, floated pass out was gratefully gathered by Van der Mewre, who scored having rejoined the club from Newcastle Falcons this week.

Sixteen of Glasgow's points came from the boot of Hastings

The second try came after Prygos quickly took a tap penalty to catch the Italians off guard. Sam Johnson supplied the supporting run, offloaded to Hastings and his return pass intended for Johnson was gathered instead by Jackson to score under the posts.

Zebre, who had won for the first time in Ireland last time out against Connacht, struggled to get a foothold as Glasgow demonstrated attacking intent at every opportunity.

The Italians' night got worse after a misplaced pass was kicked through by Jones for 30m out. Jones was impeded in the act of scoring as he attempted to scoop the ball up to cross. After deliberation with his stand-side touch judge, referee Craig Evans correctly showed Canna a yellow card for his intervention and awarded the penalty try.

Glasgow secured a bonus point inside 27 minutes with a perfectly executed line-out move. Van der Merwe cut through the Italian defence - leaping gleefully as he went in to score and throwing the ball into the crowd to celebrate.

Glasgow had thumped Zebre 70-10 in the Pro12 in season 2015-16 and they reached the half-way mark of that total after 33 minutes when Hastings released Prygos to easily score through a fractured defence. Hastings, as he had done three times previously, converted to extend the lead to 35-0.

The first half scoring was completed when Jackson finished from close range, Hastings' conversion miss the only minor blemish on the first-half performance.

Jackson returned to Glasgow from Harlequins last year

The second half started with Jones racing in to score within 90 seconds of the restart and it looked like a long second half for the visitors but they showed determination and got on the scoreboard, a rare trip to the Glasgow 22 rewarded as Canna broke through to score. Canna added the conversion.

Fagerson and then Gibbins scored from close range as the power of the Glasgow pack dominated their visitors. Even the backs got in on the power with Masaga running home from 15m out to score his first Warriors try, knocking away the efforts of the Zebre defenders to bring him down.

And Van der Merwe was denied a hat-trick when referee Evans judged the final pass to send the Canadian in was forward.

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson, L. Jones, Grigg, Johnson, van der Merwe, Hastings, Pyrgos, Kebble, Turner, Z. Fagerson, Swinson, Cummings, Harley, Gibbins, M. Fagerson.

Replacements: Masaga for Jackson (48), P. Horne for Johnson (60), G. Horne for Pyrgos (72), Bhattie for Kebble (55), Stewart for Turner (58), Halanukonuka for Z. Fagerson (65), McDonald for Swinson (65), Fusaro for Gibbins (58).

Zebre: Padovani, Di Giulio, Bordoli, Afamasaga, Venditti, Canna, Palazzani, Ah-Nau, Fabiani, Bello, Sisi, Krumov, Minnie, Meyer, Tucker.

Replacements: Parata for Padovani (55), Azzolini for Canna (60), De Marchi for Ah-Nau (67), D'Apice for Fabiani (54), Tenga for Bello (60), Bernabo for Krumov (47), Sarto for Minnie (41). Not Used: Raffaele. Sin Bin: Canna (24).