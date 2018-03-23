Pro14: Connacht 22-29 Edinburgh

Magnus Bradbury (right) had an impressive game in the Edinburgh back row

Pro14 Connacht (17) 22 Tries: O'Halloran, Farrell, Bealham Cons: Carty 2 Pens: Carty Edinburgh (13) 29 Tries: Fife, van der Merwe, Weir Con: Weir Pens: van der Walt, Weir 3

Duncan Weir's late cameo in Galway helped Edinburgh remain on course for the Pro14 play-offs as they earned a sixth straight win by beating Connacht.

Scores from Tiernan O'Halloran and Tom Farrell put Connacht 17-13 up at the break with Dougie Fife and Duhan van der Merwe touching down for Edinburgh.

A Finlay Bealham try put Connacht 22-16 ahead but Weir charged down a Craig Ronaldson kick to score on 73 minutes.

Weir added the conversion and a further late penalty as Edinburgh took victory.

Fife's try was the fastest in the competition's history as he scored after only 10 seconds following John Hardie's charge down of O'Halloran's attempted clearance immediately from the kick-off.

The competition's previous fastest try came from Dragons player Nathan Brew after 18 seconds in a game against Cardiff Blues in 2005.

The win puts third-placed Edinburgh 13 points ahead of Ulster in Conference B with only the top three earning play-off spots, although the Irish province do have two games in hand.

Richard Cockerill's Edinburgh side also move to within two points of Scarlets while they are now five points behind Conference leaders Leinster.

After Fife's early try, a Jaco van der Walt penalty extended Edinburgh's lead to 8-0 but Connacht bounced back to lead 14-8 after 11th and 16th-minute tries from O'Halloran and Farrell following some superb interplay.

South African winger van der Merwe replied to score down the left touchline after being afforded too much room by Niyi Adeolokun but Jack Carty's penalty left Connacht 17-13 ahead at the break.

As the rain continued to lash down in Galway, Connacht attempted to play territory in the second half against the wind but Carty, despite some excellent kicks to the corner, missed a penalty which would have extended his team's lead to seven.

After veteran replacement Weir cut Connacht's lead to 17-16, the home team looked in control again as Ireland prop Bealham barged his way over in the 66th minute.

But after Craig Ronaldson missed the conversion, Weir's 71st-minute penalty reduced Connacht's lead to 22-19 before the crucial moment of the match as he charged down Ronaldson's kick on halfway before kicking ahead to score just to the right of the posts.

Weir's extras and further penalty in injury-time completed his decisive 16-point contribution in just 19 minutes.

Connacht: T O'Halloran; N Adeolokun, E Griffin, T Farrell, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, T McCartney (capt), F Bealham, G Thornbury, Q Roux, E McKeon, J Butler, S O'Brien.

Replacements: D Heffernan, D Coulson, D Robertson McCoy, J Cannon, E Masterson, J Mitchell, C Ronaldson, D Leader.

Edinburgh: B Kinghorn, D Fife; M Bennett, C Dean, D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, N Fowles; D Marfo, N Cochrane, S Berghan, B Toolis, G Gilchrist (capt), M Bradbury, J Hardie, B Mata.

Replacements: C Fenton, J Lay, W Nel, L Carmichael, C du Preez, S Kennedy, D Weir, P Burleigh.