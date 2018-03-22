Anglo-Welsh Cup final: Bath v Exeter Chiefs rearranged for 30 March

Snow at Kingsholm
Sunday's game was postponed after the heavy snowfall which affected Gloucester

The Anglo-Welsh Cup Final between Bath and Exeter will take place at Kingsholm at 14:30 BST on Friday, 30 March.

The cup final was postponed on Sunday because of the spell of wintry weather which swept the country.

All tickets will be valid for the new date but refunds are available for supporters unable to attend.

"All parties involved have worked quickly to rearrange what promises to be a thrilling Anglo-Welsh Cup Final," said a Premiership Rugby spokesman.

Bath and Exeter will first meet in the Premiership at the Recreation Ground on Friday (23 March).

