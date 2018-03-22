Dom Barrow: Leicester lock joins Stade Rochelais prior to Northampton Saints move

Dom Barrow was shortlisted for Young Player and Newcomer of the Year by Tigers supporters in his first season at Welford Road in 2015-16

Lock Dom Barrow has left Leicester Tigers to move to French side Stade Rochelais on a short-term deal and will join Premiership club Northampton Saints next season.

The 25-year-old has not played for the first team this year, with his only appearance coming in the A league.

Barrow, who joined Tigers from Newcastle in 2015, has struggled with a neck injury this season.

His contract has been terminated early and moves to France as injury cover.

Speaking of his transfer to Saints, Barrow told Northampton's club website: "Chris Boyd's appointment [as director of rugby] was key to my decision and it seems to have generated a lot of positive energy at Saints.

"It's obvious that there's a huge focus on putting things right for next year and challenging for honours - I can't wait to play my part."

Geordan Murphy retired in 2013 after 16 years as a Leicester Tigers player

Meanwhile, a deal to keep assistant coach Geordan Murphy at Welford Road has been agreed but not yet signed.

The 39-year-old held talks with Cardiff Blues about their head coach position in December last year.

Murphy said: "It was flattering to be associated with a role like that. But I am quite happy with where I am at. I feel like I am developing and learning here.

"I am enjoying myself and am hopefully going to be around here for another couple of years.

"The contract is not signed but has been agreed."