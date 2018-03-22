Ian Ritchie: Former RFU chief executive named Premiership Rugby chairman

Ian Ritchie (right) brought in Eddie Jones to replace Stuart Lancaster as England head coach in 2015

Former Rugby Football Union chief executive Ian Ritchie has been named as Premiership Rugby's new chairman.

Ritchie, who oversaw the appointment of England head coach Eddie Jones in 2015, stepped down from his role after five years with the RFU in May.

He will replace Newcastle Falcons owner Semore Kurdi as chairman in April for a two-year term.

"I take over the chairmanship with Premiership Rugby in great shape," Ritchie said.

"Premiership Rugby has become one of the foremost competitions in professional sport.

"Clearly, the partnership with the RFU is central to the success of both club and country and I look forward to helping ensure its success."