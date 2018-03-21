BBC Sport - Ulster must 'get basics right' - Herring

Ulster must 'get basics right' - Herring

Hooker Rob Herring says Ulster must "get the basics right" when they take on Cardiff Blues in Saturday's Pro14 game.

Ulster lie fourth in Conference B, nine points behind Edinburgh with a match in hand.

